    17:55, 25 January 2018 | GMT +6

    New Kazakh Ambassador to Pakistan named

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barlybai Sadykov was named as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in accordance with the President's decree, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Bakhitbek Shabarbayev who previously served as the Kazakh Ambassador to Pakistan with concurrent accreditation to Bangladesh was relieved from duty after reaching retirement age.

