New Kazakh ambassador to Thailand appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand has been appointed, Kazinform reports with reference to Akorda press service.

"By the Decree of the Head of State, Marat Yessenbayev was relieved of his post as the Republic of Kazakhstan Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Thailand, with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.".

By the decree of the Head of State Raushan Yesbolatova was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand.

Earlier, Yesbolatova worked as the Consul General of Kazakhstan in New York.