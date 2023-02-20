EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:31, 20 February 2023 | GMT +6

    New Kazakh Culture Vice Minister appointed

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Sarsen Kuranbek as the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Government’s press service.

    Born in 1976 in Zhetysu region he is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University, the Kazakh Sports and Tourism Academy, and the Karaganda Economic University.

    From February 2022 up to the present he held the post of director general of the association of martial arts of Kazakhstan.


    Photo: primeminister.kz
    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!