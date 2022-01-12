New Kazakh ministers take part in swearing-in ceremony

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Newly appointed ministers in the restructured Kazakh Cabinet were sworn in, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Taking the oath were new Minister of Information and Social Development Askar Umarov, Justice Ministr Kanat Mussin, Health Minister Azhar Ganiyat, Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Kairbek Usskenbayev, National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov, and Energy Minister Bular Akshulakov.