New Kazakh senator takes oath of office

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Former General Prosecutor of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Kozhamzharov has taken the oath of office as a member of the Senate during today's plenary session of the upper house of the Parliament, Kazinform reports correspondent.

"I do solemnly swear to faithfully serve the people of Kazakhstan, strengthen the integrity and independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, strictly observe its Constitution and laws, execute the senator duties I am entrusted with," Kairat Kozhamzharov said while taking the oath.



Speaker of the Senate Dariga Nazarbayeva congratulated the new member of the Parliament. "We hope that you, as an experienced and legal professional, will make your contribution to the Senate's law-making work," she said.

Meanwhile, Kairat Kozhamzharov expressed his willingness to work at the house's Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security. The MPs supported this proposal.

Also at the meeting, Senator Darkhan Satybaldy was relieved of his post due to his appointment as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan.