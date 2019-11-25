New ‘Kazakh Tourism’ NC chairman named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Board of directors decided to appoint Yerzhan Yerkinbayev chairman of board of directors of «Kazakh Tourism» National Company» JSC, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

Yerzhan Yerkinbayev was born on June 7, 1982 in Shu, Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Juridical Academy, The International Business Academy and the Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Service (Russian Federation).