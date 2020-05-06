EN
    17:38, 06 May 2020 | GMT +6

    New Kazakh Vice Minister of Culture appointed

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan decreed to appoint Saken Musaibekov the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz. reports.

    Born in 1967 in North Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Kazakh Academy of Public Administration.

    In 2015-2019 worked as the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan. Since last February has been acting as secretary general of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.


