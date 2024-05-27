New Kazakh Vice Minister of Culture named

The Government decreed to appoint Aizada Kurmanova as the Vice Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.

Born in 1970 in Pavlodar region is a graduate of the Pavlodar Teacher’s Training Institute, Innovation Eurasian University.

She started her career in 1992 as a teacher at a secondary school in Maiskii district in Pavlodar region. Throughout her career, she held positions in the akimat of Ekibastuz city.

In 2007-2009 acted as the deputy mayor of Ekibastuz city.

In 2009-2011 headed the internal policy department of Pavlodar region.

In 2014 was appointed the 1st deputy chairman of the Pavlodar regional affiliate of Nur Otan Party.

In 2016-2020 served as the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VI convocation.

Since 2020 up to present she acted as the deputy governor of Pavlodar region.