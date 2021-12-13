EN
    12:12, 13 December 2021

    New Kazakh vice minister of energy named

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By order of the Kazakh government Zhandos Nurmaganbetov has been named the new Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    Zhandos Nurmaganbetov was born in 1981 in Zhambyl region.

    He is the graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, International Business University, Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda State University, and KIMEP.

    From 2020 to the present appointment, he served as Managing Diretor of Strategy and development at KEGOC.


