EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:00, 13 January 2022 | GMT +6

    New Kazakh Vice Minister of Information designated

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Alexander Danilov as the Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

    Born in 1991 in Karaganda is the graduate of the Karaganda State Technologies University and Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

    Danilov is the member of the Public Confidence National Council, Presidential youth candidates pool.

    Since July 2020 headed the Stopfake.kz project.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!