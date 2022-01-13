New Kazakh Vice Minister of Information designated

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Alexander Danilov as the Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1991 in Karaganda is the graduate of the Karaganda State Technologies University and Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

Danilov is the member of the Public Confidence National Council, Presidential youth candidates pool.

Since July 2020 headed the Stopfake.kz project.