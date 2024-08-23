New Kazakh Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population named

By the Decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Askar Biakhmetov has been appointed as Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Kazakh Government.

Askar Biakhmetov was born on October 5, 1975. He is a native of the Aktobe region.

He graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management with a degree in Finance and Credit, KazGUU with a degree in Law, a Master's degree in Political Science at the National Graduate School of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan as well as from Duke University.

In 1993-2004, he worked in the regional financial department, Profilaktoriy PC, the Tax Committee, the city akimat, as well as in leading positions in the treasury and finance departments of the Aktobe region.

In 2004-2009, he was head of the department of finance of the Akmola region.

In 2009-2014, he was head of the department of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2014-2015, he was director of the Department for Development of the Public Administration System of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

In 2015-2018, he was deputy akim of the Aktobe region.

In 2019-2020, he was advisor to the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2020-2023, he held the post the Deputy Head of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office.

Since February 2023, he served as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Government Apparatus.