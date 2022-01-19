New Kazakhstan agenda purposed to raise people’s welfare, Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «All our efforts are aimed at providing safe and better living standards for millions of Kazakhstanis,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

«The agenda of New Kazakhstan is aimed at raising people’s welfare, eliminating income disparity, creating jobs and curbing inflation. All our efforts are aimed at ensuring safe and better living standards for millions of Kazakhstanis,» the Twitter post of the Head of State reads.