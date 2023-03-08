EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:41, 08 March 2023 | GMT +6

    New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The release of a new romantic comedy «More than love» is set for March 9. Well-known Kazakh actor Farkhat Abdraimov and esteemed Vakhtang Kikabidze played their final film roles, Kazinform reports.

    «More than love» is about love and friendship. The story goes back to the World War II.

    The film is directed by Zhenis Tumatayev. He said it is not just about the feelings of two young people, but also about the culture of Kazakhstan and Georgia, about differences and similarities, our history, values and traditions.

    Notably, the film was shot amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Farkhat Abdraimov died in May 2021 in Georgia.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Almaty Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!