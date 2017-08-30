New Kazakhstan national team captain named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The coaching staff and players of the national team of Kazakhstan elected David Loria of Pavlodar Irtysh as the new captain, KazFootball.kz reports.

35-year-old goalkeeper made his debut for the national team of Kazakhstan 17 years ago - on May 26, 2000, in a match against Syria. Since then he played 42 matches for Kazakhstan.

24-year-old Kairat's midfielder Islambek Kuat was elected the vice-captain of the national team of Kazakhstan. Islambek played 12 matches for the team and scored 3 goals.

Photo: KazFootball.kz