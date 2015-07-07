New Kazakhstani cycling team «Seven Rivers» debuted in international race

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New Kazakhstani cycling team "Seven Rivers" received a continental license of the UCI and successfully debuted in the international race in the capital city of Belarus, the press service of the Cycling Federation of Kazakhstan informs.

The team debuted in two races - Minsk Grand Prix and Minsk Cup. Besides "Seven Rivers", Kazakhstan was also represented by "Vino 4-Ever" team.

On Saturday, Minsk Grand Prix was held and Belarusian Sergei Papok won the race and the cyclist of the Kazakhstani team was Matvei Nikitin who finished 10 th.

On Sunday, Matvei Nikitin finished second and teammate of "Seven Rivers" Nurbolat Kulimbetov was third. The Minsk Cup race was won by Ukrainian Alexander Golovash.