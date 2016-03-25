New Kazakhstani MPs sworn in

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Hundreds of new members of the Majilis and the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan were sworn in on Friday as the Parliament of the 6th convocation held its first session in Astana.

The MPs took an oath in front of President Nursultan Nazarbayev in accordance with the Articles 44 and 50 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



The President attended not only the swearing-in ceremony but also took part in the Kazakh Parliament chambers joint session.