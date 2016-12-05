New kindergarten opened in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A new kindergarten was opened in Zhanteke village in Akmola region last week.

Participating in the opening ceremony of Balbobek-Alina kindergarten was akim (governor) of the region Sergey Kulagin.

The event was held on December 2 and was dated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence.



At the event governor Kulagin congratulated those present on the historic milestone and stressed that the development of public-private partnership in villages is one of the priority tasks set by President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The modernly quipped kindergarten for 80 children was opened within the framework of the public-private partnership. Construction costs amounted to 107 million. 30 new workplaces were created after it was put into service.