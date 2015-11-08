EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:19, 08 November 2015 | GMT +6

    New kindergarten opened in Kyzylorda region

    None
    None
    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - A new kindergarten for 90 children was opened in a village named after Saken Seifullin in Kyzylorda region.

    Deputy akim (governor) of the region Mr. Kenzhekhanuly congratulated the villagers on the opening of the new kindergarten hoping that all local children will attend it. The locals, in turn, thanked Kazakhstani authorities for constant support and care. It is worth mentioning that a new concert hall and a library were unveiled at a local school recently.

    Tags:
    Kyzylorda region Education Regions Kyzylorda Education and Science News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!