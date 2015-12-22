New kindergarten opened in Petropavlovsk (PHOTO)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A new kindergarten "Alakai" has opened its doors in the city of Petropavlovsk.

The preschool facility is designed for 320 children. The kindergarten has been constructed under public-private partnership. The solemn ceremony was attended by the head of the region Yerik Sultanov. New kindergarten "Alakai" is located in Petropavlovsk. The cost of the project is 700 million tenge. The preschool educational facility was built in accordance with modern standards. Yerik Sultanov congratulated children and their parents on the opening of the new kindergarten. It is worth noting that the Governor of the region gifted the new educational facility a car. Yerik Sultanov and General Director of JSC "SevKazEnergo" Leonid Larichev opened the facility. Children prepared a celebratory concert for the guests of the holiday. The preschool educational facility created 90 new jobs.