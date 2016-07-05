New kindergarten opened in Taldykorgan within public-private partnership (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new kindergarten for 125 children opened in Taldykorgan on the threshold of the Capital City Day.

Mayor of the city Bagbat Karasayev took part in the opening ceremony.

The mayor noted that this kindergarten was the third one of 12 private kindergartens that are planned to be opened in the city this year.

"Thanks to the wise policy of the President of Kazakhstan the country has all the instruments for implementation of the public-private partnership. This kindergarten is a vivid example," the mayor of the city noted.

Besides, the kindergarten allowed to create 37 new jobs.



