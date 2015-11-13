EN
    15:12, 13 November 2015 | GMT +6

    New kindergarten opens doors in Akmola region (PHOTO)

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A new Balbobek kindergarten was opened in the town of Yessil in Akmola region on Friday.

    Akim (head) of Yessilskiy district Amanbek Kalzhanov congratulated those present on the opening of the new pre-school educational institution and wished its staff further success. The building of the kindergarten was reconstructed within the framework of the Balapan program. The new 200-seat kindergarten will create 200 new jobs. Currently there are 29 pre-school educational institutions in the district, including 6 kindergartens and 23 mini-centers.

    Tags:
    Akmola region Education Education and Science News
