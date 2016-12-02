New kindergarten opens doors in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A kindergarten "Shanyrak" for 400 children opened doors in Ken Dala micro-district in Karaganda city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"This heartwarming event coincided with the big national holiday - 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence. All these years the state has been paying utmost attention to the growing generations. The new kindergarten has opened its doors today for 400 children who will attend it to get ready for primary school," akim (governor) of Karaganda region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov said at the opening ceremony of the kindergarten.







He also noted the event coincided with the Day of Family Values within the framework of the nationwide campaign "25 starry days" - 25 foundations of independence.







"Kindergartens are built in Kazakhstan not only at the expense of the budget. Nowadays our entrepreneurs help build kindergartens. 27 private kindergartens have been built over this period. We will continue our work in that direction. I believe it is possible to fulfill the task set by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and embrace all children with pre-school education by 2020," governor Abdibekov said.







Many young families could hardly wait for the opening of the new modernly equipped kindergarten. It has a music hall, a gym hall and even an elevator. It should be noted that over 80 people found jobs there as well.