    19:08, 28 September 2020 | GMT +6

    New kindergarten opens its doors in Kazakh capital

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A 360-seat kindergarten opens its doors in Nur-Sultan, the city administration’s official website reads.

    The new facility stretching up to 1.6 ha is built under PPP (a public–private partnership). KZT 2 bln of investments were channeled into it.

    There will be 18 children’s group. It has a pool, a sport hall and an events hall. Each group has its own bedroom.

    It is expected to teach children football, chess, choreography basics, etc.


    Education Nur-Sultan Society
