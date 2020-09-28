New kindergarten opens its doors in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A 360-seat kindergarten opens its doors in Nur-Sultan, the city administration’s official website reads.

The new facility stretching up to 1.6 ha is built under PPP (a public–private partnership). KZT 2 bln of investments were channeled into it.

There will be 18 children’s group. It has a pool, a sport hall and an events hall. Each group has its own bedroom.

It is expected to teach children football, chess, choreography basics, etc.