New laboratory to help uncover entire genome of Kazakhstanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new laboratory that will help determine the entire genome of Kazakhstanis has opened in Kazakhstan, said CEO of National Research Medical Center, Doctor of Medical Sciences Abai Baigenzhin, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We take into consideration our Chinese colleagues' significant achievements in terms of equipment, innovative materials for dietary research in clinical practice. Together with BioCapital, China's top state corporation, we have completed commissioning of the unique genetic laboratory at the premises of our center. It will use original diagnostic microchips, which have no rivals in developed countries," Abai Baigenzhin told the Kazakhstan-China Forum for Thinktanks, Mass Media and Cultural Cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

He also told about what this lab is intended for.

"This laboratory opens up new opportunities in the field of determining the entire genome of Kazakhstanis, which has not been practically studied so far. In addition, it will help study the effectiveness of using expensive medications for targeted therapy in oncology and a number of other branches, primarily, cardiology. In this respect, closely cooperating with the National Center for Cardiovascular Diseases in Beijing, we are implementing a research project to study the epidemiological aspects regarding the risks of such socially significant diseases as arterial hypertension, coronary heart disease and metabolic syndrome across various ethnic groups in the Republic of Kazakhstan," Abai Baigenzhin added.