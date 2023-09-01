New law facilitating public procurements prepared, President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Government drafted a new law to contribute to rational and accountable use of public funds and facilitate public procurements, the Head of State said delivering his Address to the Nation, Kazinform reports.

Last year the Head of State charged to implement a brand-new system of public procurements to tackle problems of the current system.

The Government prepared a new law. As a result the share of Kazakhstan’s content in the regulated procurements within three years should exceed at least 60%.