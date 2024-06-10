New law mandates microchipping for all cats in England

Starting Monday May 10th, 2024, a new law requires all cats in England aged 20 weeks and older to be microchipped and registered in a database. This legislation includes indoor cats and aims to enhance cat welfare, reduce the number of abandoned pets, and facilitate the recovery of missing animals, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Despite the upcoming legal requirement, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) reports that one in ten cats entering their centres remain unchipped. Pet owners who fail to comply with the law within 21 days face a £500 fine.

According to a Cats Protection survey, an estimated 8 million cats are microchipped (73%) while 3 million (27%) are potentially not microchipped.

Microchipping is a straightforward procedure where a small chip is inserted under the animal's skin, providing a unique code that can be matched to the owner's contact details stored in a database. This practice is not yet mandatory in Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland.

Vet Rory Cowlam, RSPCA ambassador, emphasised the importance of microchipping: "The thought of a pet going missing and never being able to find them is a pet owner's nightmare. Microchipping is quick, easy, and the best way to ensure your pet can be reunited with you if they go missing or get injured".

The RSPCA highlights that last year, over 7,500 abandoned cats were reported, with more than 1,500 cases so far this year. Microchipping can be done by a vet or a local rescue and rehoming centre, typically costing between £20 and £30. It is also the owner's responsibility to update the database if they move or change their contact details.

Research from Cats Protection indicates that some owners have not microchipped their pets because they believe it unnecessary, particularly if their cats do not venture far from home.

However, Madison Rogers from the charity pointed out that 115,000 pet cats went missing in England last year and never returned, underscoring the importance of microchipping.