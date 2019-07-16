New leader of Kurmangazy Orchestra named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kuanyshbek Mukhangaliyev has been appointed as Director of the Kurmangazy Kazakh State Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments by the order of the Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

Kuanyshbek Mukhangaliyev is a graduate of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory and West Kazakhstan Innovation and Technology University. Over the years, he has worked as an artist of Dauletkerey Kazakh Folk Instruments Orchestra of Kurmangaliyev West Kazakhstan Regional Philharmonic Society, leading artist of Kurmangazy Kazakh State Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments, Inspector of the Culture Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Chief Expert of the Theatrical Arts and Cinematography Department of the Committee for Cultural and Arts Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Chief Expert and Acting Head of the Music Art Department of the Committee for Cultural and Arts Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

Since July 2017, he has headed the Department of Culture and Language Development of the city of Uralsk.

Mukhangaliyev is a winner of national and international contests, holder of the Badge of «Madeniyet Salasynyn Uzdigi» («For Cultural Excellence») of the Republic of Kazakhstan.