New leasing program to support Turkestan farmers

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Ontustik regional investment centre launched a new leasing program via Yrys microlender, the regional governor's press service reports.

Pursuant to the task set by Turkestan region Governor Zhanseiit Tuyimebayev, Yrys will support the local farmers through finance leasing without a payment in advance and without security.



It gives the farmers a chance to buy farming equipment and machinery with investment grants up to 25% paid as advance payment. The program is open to all legal entities, farm enterprises, agricultural production cooperatives of Turkestan region.