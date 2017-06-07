New Local History Museum to be opened in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A new museum of local lore will be opened in Atyrau, as the existing building does not meet modern requirements, Kazinform correspondent MIA reports.

According to akim of the region, Nurlan Nogayev, the existing building doesn't meet the requirements and it is necessary to either allocate a part of the new Slanov library or to start working on a new building.

The Atyrau Local History Museum was established in 1939. Its first exposition consisted of 200 exhibits. From the repository of antiquities, the museum eventually turned into a cultural center of the region. Currently, the museum has more than 50 thousand exhibits.