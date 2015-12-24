New lyceum opens doors in Akmola rgn (PHOTO)

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Today in Makinsk town, Bulandy districtof Akmola region, a new lyceum has opened its doors.

The event was attended by Governor of the region Sergey Kulagin. According to the press service of the regional administration, the school was built to replace the dangerous one. The construction of the object started in 2014. The project cost is 1 billion tenge. The new school is designed for 420 children. Moreover, since 1 January 2016 a preschool mini-center for 50 kids will start operation. A new educational institution is equipped with all the necessary material and technical base. Now it employs 37 teachers. Governor of the region congratulated all those present on the upcoming New Year and wished them health, happiness and realization of all their plans. After a congratulatory speech Sergey Kulagin handed the head of the lyceum the keys to a new school bus.