New Managing Director of Baiterek holding appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vyacheslav Son appointed Managing Director of Baiterek, National Holding's press service reports.

At Baiterek Vyacheslav Son will be responsible for legal support.

Son has 12 years of managerial experience in legal field. He began his in 2002 in Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC, where he made his way up from a Legal Support lawyer to a role of a Legal Department Director. Later Son worked as Managing Director of National Mining Company Tau-Ken Samruk JSC and Deputy Director General of Kazspetsexport under the Ministry of Defense. From 2013 Vyacheslav Son held the position of an Audit and Control Department Director of JSC Baiterek National Holding.

Vyacheslav Son graduated from the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University, majoring in ‘jurisprudence'. He also has a degree in Linguistics from the Modern University for the Humanities and an MBA from the University of International Business.