EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:12, 21 August 2023 | GMT +6

    New maternity hospital set to appear in Kazakh capital

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A new maternity hospital is set to be constructed in Astana city due to a high birth rate, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «A decision was made to build a new fourth maternity hospital, a fully equipped perinatal center, due to high birth rates in the city,» said Yerlan Kanalimov, chairman of the maslikhat of Astana, at a briefing in the Communications Service of the city.

    According to him, work is underway to design a fully-fledged hospital for residents of Saryarka district, to be located near the Koktal Park.

    «Serious work is being conducted in the system of polyclinics, handling 70-75% of the total visits,» said the maslikhat deputy.


    Tags:
    Astana News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!