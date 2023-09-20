New mayor of Aktau city named

Ulugbek Tnaliyev, previously served as the deputy governor of Mangistau region, has been appointed to the post of mayor of Aktau city, Kazinform cites the press service of the city’s administration.

Tnaliyev earned his bachelor’s degree from the Atyrau Institute of Oil and Gas, holds master’s degrees in Technical Sciences and Economics and Business.

Throughout his career, Tnaliyev worked as the deputy governor of Makhmbet district of Atyrau region, deputy head of the employment and social programs coordination department in Atyrau region, deputy mayor of Atyrau city.

Prior to his current appointment, Tnaliyev served as the deputy governor of Mangistau region.