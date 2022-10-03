EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:35, 03 October 2022 | GMT +6

    New mayor of Aktau named

    None
    AKTAU. KAZINFORM Today, October 3, Mangistau region Governor Nurlan Nogayev introduced the deputies of the Aktau city maslikhat the candidacy of a new mayor of the city.

    Yerbol Izbergenov, who earlier held the post of the deputy mayor of Aktau, was appointed the mayor of the city, the regional public communications centre reports.

    H e graduated from the Almaty engin eering and management college, Aktau State University and Russian academy of national economy and public service under the President of Russia.


    Besides, Nogayev introduced new deputy Governor of Mangistau region Nurdaulet Kilybai, who previously acted as the mayor of Aktau.



    Photo: facebook.com/AktauPress





    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Mangistau region Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!