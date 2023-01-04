EN
    04 January 2023

    New mayor of Aktobe appointed

    AKTOBE. KAZIFORM – Murat Zhurebekov has been named the new mayor of Aktobe city, Kazinform cites the press service of the administration office of Aktobe region.

    Murat Zhurebekov, 44, is a graduate of the Zhubanov Aktobe State University, KIMEP University, University of Strathclyde, Harvard Business School, and Kazakh-British Technical University.

    His professional career began as a leading project management specialist at KazTransGas. Later, he took different posts at KazTransGas, Intergas Central Asia, and KazMunaiGas.

    His previous post was the first vice minister of energy of Kazakhstan.


    Photo: gov.kz

