New mayor of Aktobe named

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Mavr Abdullin, a former First Deputy Governor of Aktobe region, has been appointed as Mayor of the city of Aktobe, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As Mayor Iliyas Ispanov will be transferring to another appointment, the City Maslikhat (local representative body) nominated Mavr Abdullin for the position. The new mayor was introduced to the activists of the city.

"Mavr Yergaliuly [Abdullin] has public service experience. He headed Oiyl district, then he held the position of First Deputy Governor of the region. In the future, it is necessary to develop the city. It is necessary to resolve the issue of housing for mothers with many children, improve the infrastructure and environmental situation at the instruction of the President," said Ondassyn Urazalin, Governor of Aktobe region.







Ilyias Ispanov, who has been the mayor for three years, expressed his gratitude.

"Three years passed by quickly. It was not easy. I have also learned a lot. Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation) said Aktobe is a fruitful place. I also gained experience here. Some of the issues remained unresolved. However, I hope that they will be resolved. I wish success to the new mayor," said Ilyas Ispanov.







The new mayor is well known to Aktobe residents.

"Every person dreams to make a contribution to the sphere he/she works in. We will work for the development of Aktobe," said Mavr Abdullin.

