New Mayor of Astana prioritizes innovations development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Development of innovations will be one of priorities in the activity of the Astana administration, according to Mayor Asset Issekeshev, Kazinform reports.

“Astana is a very open and constantly developing city with its own culture and striving to make the citizens’ life more qualitative. Therefore, development of innovations will be one of our priorities,” said Issekeshev welcoming the guests of Tech Garden Summer FEST held at Nazarbayev University.

The Mayor noted that the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Investments and Development will announce joint programs together with the NU as part of a smart city project. Startup competitions will be held several times a year too, he added.