EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM The Governor of Pavlodar region introduced a new mayor of Ekibastuz city Ayan Beisekin, Pavlodarnews.kz reads.

Prior to the appointment, he headed Irtysh district since 2019.

Beisekin graduated from the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Lomonosov Moscow State University.





Photo:pavlodarnews.kz