New mayor of Konayev city named

By order of the Almaty region governor, Askhat Berdikhanov has been appointed to the post of mayor of Konayev city, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Born in 1975, Askhat Berdikhanov graduated from the Pavlodar Mechanical Engineering College, Todaigyrov Pavlodar State University, Eurasian Technological University, received his master’s degree from the Todaigyrov Pavlodar State University, majored in construction at the Saginov Karaganda Technical University.

Berdikhanov began his professional career as an electrician at the Pavlodar Tractor Plant in 1995. Throughout years, he occupied different post in the law enforcement agencies. He worked as the deputy chairman of the board of the Balkhash thermal power plant, chief manager at Samruk Energo, chief engineer at Alatau zharyk companiyasy, department head at Samruk-Kazyna Construction, deputy head of the energy and housing and communal services department of Turkestan region, first deputy chairman of the board – chief engineer at the Kantayev Moinaskiy hydroelectric power station.

In March 2023 up until this appointment, he worked as the head of the energy and housing and communal services department of Almaty region.

Askhat Berdikhanov replaced Nurlan Kumatayev, who left the post of mayor of Konayev city due to transfer to another job.