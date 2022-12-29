New Mayor of Pavlodar city appointed

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Former Chief of Staff of Pavlodar region’s Governor Yerzhan Imanzaipov has been appointed Mayor of Pavlodar city, Kazinform reports.

His candidacy was approved at the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan and deputies of the municipal maslikhat, the press service of regional administration said.

Born in 1984, Yerzhan Imanzaipov graduated from the Sultanmakhmut Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University (2006) and Almaty Academy of Economy and Statistics (2010).

Previously he was Deputy Mayor of Pavlodar (2013-2014), Deputy Mayor of Ekibastuz (2016-2017), Chief of the Department for Energy and Housing Utilities of Pavlodar region (2017-2019), Mayor of Ekibastuz town (2019-2020) and Chief of Staff of Pavlodar region’s Governor.

Photo: Alibek Jenalinov