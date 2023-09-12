New mayor of Pavlodar named after predecessor sacked for poor performance

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Khassar Khabylbekov has been appointed as the new akim (mayor) of Pavlodar city after his predecessor Yerzhan Imanzaipov was sacked for poor performance, Kazinform reports.

Khabylbekov previously held the post of the first deputy mayor of the city.

The 37-year-old Khabylbekov is a graduate of the Kazakh Institute of Law and International Relations and the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University.

Khassar Khabylbekov worked in the regional administration of Pavlodar region between 2012 and 2016. Then, he served as the deputy akim (mayor) of Ekibastuz and Pavlodar cities. In 2021 he was designated as the head of the Aksu mayor’s office.

He was named the deputy mayor of Pavlodar in August 2021 and then promoted to become the first deputy mayor of the city in 2022.