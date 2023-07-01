EN
    09:25, 01 July 2023 | GMT +6

    New mayor of Petropavlovsk named

    None
    Photo: gov.kz
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Serik Mukhamediyev has been appointed as the new akim (mayor) of Petropavlovsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Graduate of the Ust-Kamenogorsk Construction and Road Institute, Serik Mukhamediyev, 58, hails from East Kazakhstan region.

    Serik Mukhamediyev joined the civil service in July 2010 and worked in the spheres of passenger transportation, transport and roads, as well as construction.

    Prior to being appointed to the recent post, he served as the akim (head) of Musrepov district in North Kazakhstan region.


