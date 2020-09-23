EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:18, 23 September 2020 | GMT +6

    New mayor of Ridder town appointed

    None
    None
    RIDDER. KAZINFORM – New akim (mayor) of Ridder town has been appointed, Kazinform reports.

    Dmitry Gorkovoi who earlier was the head of Shemonaikha district took the post.

    Born in 1983, Mr. Gorkovoi is a native of Shemonaikha town. He is a graduate of the Amanzholov Kazakh State University and the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University.

    Throughout his professional careerб he worked in the financial police. In August 2015б he was named the deputy akim (head) of Shemonaikha district.

    Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov introduced the newly appointed akim to the staff of the town administration.


    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!