    16:46, 21 September 2023 | GMT +6

    New mayor of Saran appointed

    Appointment
    Photo: Akimat of Karaganda region

    Yerkin Baulykov has been appointed as the new akim (mayor) of Saran, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Deputy akim (governor) of Karaganda region Yermek Alpyssov introduced the newly-appointed akim to the staff of the city administration.

    Between 2016 and 2019 Yerkin Baulykov held various posts at the Kazakh Civil Service and Anti-Corruption Agency. He also worked for the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Afterwards, he was in charge of the employment and social programs department of Saran.

    Prior to the recent appointment he served as the deputy akim of Saran from December 2021.

