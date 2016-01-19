New mayor of Satpayev named

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - 40-year-old Askar Idrissov has been appointed Mayor of Satpayev town, Karaganda region.

According to the press service of the regional administration office, Askar Idrissov previously worked in the central office of "Nur Otan" party.

January 19 Governor of the region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov held an operational meeting. During the sitting Mr. Abdibekov introduced the new Mayor of the town.

It is noted that the previous Mayor of Satpayev Anuar Omar left his post for health reasons. The head of the region thanked him for his work and presented a certificate of honor.