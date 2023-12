NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint Murat Aitenov as the Mayor of Shymkent city, the President’s press service reports.

Born in 1981 in Zhetyssai, South Kazakhstan region, is the graduate of the Krasnodar General Shtemenko Military Institute.

Since December 2019 up to present has been working as the Deputy Mayor of Shymkent.