EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:15, 03 December 2019 | GMT +6

    New mayor of Taraz city named

    None
    None
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Aitkazy Karabalayev has been appointed as the new mayor of Taraz city, Kazinform reports.

    With the approval of the Presidential Administration, governor of Zhambyl region Askar Myrzakhmetov introduced the newly appointed mayor to the staff of the city administration and gave a number of specific tasks

    Prior to the appointment Mr. Karabalayev was the director of the Turkestan regional office of KazTransGas Aimak JSC.

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!