New mayor of Taraz city named

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Aitkazy Karabalayev has been appointed as the new mayor of Taraz city, Kazinform reports.

With the approval of the Presidential Administration, governor of Zhambyl region Askar Myrzakhmetov introduced the newly appointed mayor to the staff of the city administration and gave a number of specific tasks

Prior to the appointment Mr. Karabalayev was the director of the Turkestan regional office of KazTransGas Aimak JSC.