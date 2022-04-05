New Mayor of Zhanaozen city named

AKTAU. KAIZNFORM - Aibek Kossuakov was named new Mayor of Zhanaozen city, Mangistau region, Kazinform reports.

Aibek Kossuakov is a graduate of the Yessnov Caspian State University, Kunayev Transport and Law University.

He began his professional career in 1997 as an operator at Karazhanbasmunay. Between 2001 and 2004 he worked in the private sector. From 2004 to 2006 he was Executive Director of Zhazyk JSC. In 2007 and 2020 he was Chairman of the Board of Taushyk auyl sharuashylygy.

In January 2020 and up until now he acted as the governor of Tupkaragansk district, Mangistau region.



