    18:13, 28 June 2022 | GMT +6

    New mayor of Zhezkazgan city named

    ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM - Kairat Shaizhanov was named the new mayor of Zhezkazgan city, Kazinform correspondent rpeorts.

    The 44-year-old was born in the village of Atasu, Zhanaarkinsk district.

    Kairat Shaizhanov graduated from the Karaganda State Technical University and the Kazakh Consumer Society Union's Karaganda Economic University.

    Throughout his career, he was engaged in business activity and held government positions.

    In 2009 and 2013, he was deputy mayor of Satbayev city.

    Between 2015 and 2018, he served as akim (head) of Osakarovsk district, Karaganda region.



