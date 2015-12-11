New meat processing plant to export its products to Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new meat processing plant has been launched in Aktobe region today.

"Over 2 billion tenge has been channeled into the project that is set to create 88 new jobs," said founder of Aktep LLP Nurlan Sagynalin. According to him, the whole production process will be based on the new European technology and the plant will export its products to Russia. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev who put the plant on stream stressed that ‘this is the first time Kazakhstani meat will be processed domestically and exported abroad'. The launching ceremony was held within the framework of the nationwide teleconference "New industrialization in Kazakhstan. 2015 results".